Iraqi Elections: A Test of Democracy and Power Dynamics
Iraqis face crucial elections on November 11, challenging Prime Minister Sudani's leadership. With distrust in the 20-year democratic experiment, voters demand better governance. Younger candidates seek change, but entrenched power structures and sectarianism persist, influencing both local and regional stability amid U.S. and Iranian interests.
On November 11, Iraqis will head to the polls to elect a new parliament, presenting a critical test for Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. Many young voters see the current system as enriching the powerful rather than serving the people's needs.
Disillusionment with the democratic process is widespread, rooted in issues like corruption and unemployment. Despite the participation of younger candidates, sectarian divisions continue to play a significant role in the country's politics.
The election's outcome is expected to maintain Iraq's political status quo, but the new government will be under pressure to deliver concrete improvements in governance to prevent public unrest.
