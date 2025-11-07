NDA Poised for Victory Amidst Allegations in Bihar Elections

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has expressed strong confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure more than 206 seats in the ongoing Bihar assembly elections. Speaking with ANI, Singh detailed that the first phase of voting reinforced their belief, drawing parallels with the NDA's performance in 2010.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised allegations of voter fraud in Bihar and beyond. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of manipulating voter lists, urging those skeptical of the process to seek redress from the Supreme Court. Gandhi criticized the ruling party's approach to previous elections.

As Bihar witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66% in its first phase, the stage is set for the second round of voting on November 11, with results expected on November 14. The historical turnout reflects a growing voter engagement, amidst controversies and heightened political rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)