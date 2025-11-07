Left Menu

Rajasthan's Gehlot Slams BJP for Politicizing Vande Mataram Anniversary

Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, criticized the BJP-led government's handling of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram. He accused them of undermining India's freedom movement legacy. Gehlot emphasized inclusivity for the event, while alleging that BJP manipulates history and election proceedings unfairly.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lashed out at the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of politicizing the 150th anniversary celebrations of the national song Vande Mataram. Gehlot claimed that the BJP used the occasion to undermine India's freedom movement's legacy.

Speaking at a press conference, Gehlot highlighted the Congress's connection to the heritage of the freedom struggle, alleging that the BJP and RSS are trying to erase the history of 'sacrifice, struggle, and dedication.' While supporting the anniversary celebration, he urged it to be inclusive, warning against it becoming a BJP-centric event.

Gehlot further alleged that the BJP was manipulating Bihar Assembly elections by facilitating the return of migrant workers through train tickets and marking voter attendance without actual presence at polling stations. He expressed concerns over the party's means during elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

