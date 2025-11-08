Trump Calls for DOJ Probe into Meat Packing Price Fixing

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Justice Department to open an investigation into the meat packing industry. He claims certain companies are deliberately inflating beef prices through illicit collusion, price fixing, and manipulation.

The President made the announcement on Truth Social without naming specific companies. The sector, dominated by giants like Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and the National Beef Packing Company, is responsible for around 80% of the market control. These entities have previously settled lawsuits for conspiring to inflate beef prices by limiting supply.

The involved companies have not yet commented on the allegations or investigation request.

(With inputs from agencies.)