Left Menu

Trump Calls for DOJ Probe into Meat Packing Price Fixing

U.S. President Donald Trump has requested the Justice Department to investigate meat packing companies over alleged illicit collusion and price manipulation that raise beef prices. Notably, companies like Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing dominate 80% of the market, with past settlements over price-fixing allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:41 IST
Trump Calls for DOJ Probe into Meat Packing Price Fixing

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Justice Department to open an investigation into the meat packing industry. He claims certain companies are deliberately inflating beef prices through illicit collusion, price fixing, and manipulation.

The President made the announcement on Truth Social without naming specific companies. The sector, dominated by giants like Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and the National Beef Packing Company, is responsible for around 80% of the market control. These entities have previously settled lawsuits for conspiring to inflate beef prices by limiting supply.

The involved companies have not yet commented on the allegations or investigation request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
2
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
3
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global
4
Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025