Left Menu

CCI Cracks Down on Ludhiana Firms Over Defence Procurement Collusion

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered two Ludhiana-based firms, KKK Mills and Sankeshwar Synthetics Pvt Ltd, to stop anti-competitive practices after they were found guilty of collusive bidding in defence procurement. The order underscores the CCI's commitment to maintaining fair market practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:41 IST
CCI Cracks Down on Ludhiana Firms Over Defence Procurement Collusion
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has taken decisive action against two firms located in Ludhiana, KKK Mills and Sankeshwar Synthetics Pvt Ltd, directing them to halt anti-competitive practices. This comes in the wake of findings that the firms engaged in collusive bidding related to a defence procurement tender for woollen underpants.

The case originated from a referral by the CP Cell of the Master General of Ordnance Branch, which invoked Section 19(1)(b) of the relevant Act. Evidence pointed to the firms' coordinated actions, as evidenced by identical pricing, timing of bid submissions, and similar past conduct, all indicative of collusion under Section 3(3)(d) combined with Section 3(1) of the Act.

In its order passed on January 2, 2026, under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, the CCI not only deemed the partner of KKK Mills and the director of Sankeshwar Synthetics liable under Section 48 but also directed both companies to cease their anti-competitive conduct effectively immediately, reinforcing the regulator's role in ensuring fair competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

Teacher's Attempt to Meet Ministers Causes Stir at Delhi Vidhan Sabha

 India
2
Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

Escalating Corruption in Haryana: A Call for Accountability

 India
3
Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

Supreme Court Criticizes Pollution Watchdog Over Delhi Toll Plaza Issue

 India
4
Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

Maharashtra's Unopposed Civic Polls: Democracy Under Siege?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026