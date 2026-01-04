Left Menu

Tyson Fury's Triumphant Ring Return: A Comeback to Watch

Tyson Fury plans a boxing comeback in 2026 after retiring following a loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Fury's career includes mental health struggles and a victorious return in 2018, culminating in a win over Deontay Wilder. He challenges fellow Briton Anthony Joshua to a future bout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:46 IST

Tyson Fury

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his return to boxing in 2026 following his retirement after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. This will be Fury's first fight since that pivotal match.

Fury declared his renewed vigor on Instagram, claiming he's back and ready to fight at 37 years old. He previously battled mental health issues after his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko, later returning to claim the WBC title by defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020.

His comeback could reignite the boxing scene, especially after rival Anthony Joshua, who survived a recent car crash, publicly challenged Fury. Joshua, having recovered from minor injuries, eagerly awaits a face-off to settle their rivalry in the ring.

