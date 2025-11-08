USDA Faces Legal Battle Over SNAP Benefits Amidst Historic Shutdown
The USDA is working to comply with a court order to provide full SNAP benefits to 42 million Americans. Despite an appeal from the Trump administration for relief, the USDA will ensure aid amidst criticism and legal obstacles. States are issuing benefits as the legal fight continues.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) finds itself in a legal showdown, as it complies with a federal court's directive to pay full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to nearly 42 million low-income citizens. This mandate arrives concurrently with the Trump administration's appeals to countermand the order during the longest-ever federal government shutdown.
State agencies, supported by USDA's memos, began distributing full SNAP benefits for November, despite SNAP funding freezing at the month's start for the first time in six decades. Beneficiaries, grappling with reduced benefits, turned to local food pantries and made sacrifices such as skipping medications, reflecting the broader economic strains facing the country. Essential as SNAP benefits are, providing aid to those earning less than 130% of the federal poverty threshold, the program's funding shortfalls have sparked significant legal and public interest.
Amid the legal back-and-forth, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy criticized the Trump administration's decision for putting American citizens at risk. Legal representatives argue that partial delay in SNAP benefit disbursement harms one in eight Americans, urging courts to ensure immediate financial relief. By leveraging agency contingency funds, the USDA navigates this politically charged and economically crucial issue.
