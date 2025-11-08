Left Menu

Supreme Court Plea Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

The Trump administration requested the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order mandating full funding for SNAP amid a government shutdown. The administration seeks to delay a $4 billion shortfall coverage, highlighting concerns of further shutdown chaos if the ruling stands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 07:32 IST
Supreme Court Plea Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

The Trump administration on Friday urgently asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order compelling it to fully fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for 42 million low-income Americans this month. This request comes amid a continuing federal government shutdown.

A U.S. District Judge in Rhode Island mandated the Department of Agriculture to find a $4 billion funding shortfall by Friday, to be sourced from a separate department program related to tariffs. This decision follows a preliminary $4.65 billion emergency funding attempt by the administration.

Despite legal challenges and appeals by the administration to stop the order, states including New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts are preparing to distribute SNAP benefits in full for November, while food pantries report increased demand from affected families.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Plea Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

Supreme Court Plea Amid SNAP Funding Crisis

 Global
2
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Portland

 United States
3
Trump's Beef Price Probe: A Sizzling Antitrust Investigation

Trump's Beef Price Probe: A Sizzling Antitrust Investigation

 Global
4
Taiwan VP's Bold European Outreach Amidst Tensions

Taiwan VP's Bold European Outreach Amidst Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025