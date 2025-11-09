'We will ensure change': Rahul greets Tejashwi on birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday on Sunday, and said ''we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar''.

Yadav, who is the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, turned 36 on Sunday.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, ''Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav ji! May you be happy and healthy - we will ensure change, employment, equality, and progress for the people of Bihar.'' The Leader of Opposition also shared a picture of him and Yadav riding motorcycles during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar in August.

The Bihar polls are being held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

The opposition INDIA bloc, which has the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties as the main constituents, has declared Yadav its chief ministerial candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)