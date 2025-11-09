Left Menu

Bengal woman, daughter critical after alleged suicide bid over SIR form fear

A 27-year-old woman in West Bengals Hooghly district allegedly attempted suicide along with her minor daughter reportedly out of fear after not receiving a Special Intensive Revision SIR enumeration form, her family claimed on Sunday.The alleged incident took place at the womans home at Dhaniakhali in the district on Saturday.The woman and her daughter are currently in critical condition at SSKM Hospitals ICU, police said, adding that an investigation into the alleged incident is underway.According to the womans father, she was deeply distressed after she did not receive the SIR form while other family members did.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 17:15 IST
Bengal woman, daughter critical after alleged suicide bid over SIR form fear
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman in West Bengal's Hooghly district allegedly attempted suicide along with her minor daughter reportedly out of fear after not receiving a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration form, her family claimed on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place at the woman's home at Dhaniakhali in the district on Saturday.

The woman and her daughter are currently in critical condition at SSKM Hospital's ICU, police said, adding that an investigation into the alleged incident is underway.

According to the woman's father, she was deeply distressed after she did not receive the SIR form while other family members did. ''She was frightened because she had no documents and feared being deported. Out of panic, she consumed poison along with her daughter,'' he said after visiting her daughter in Kolkata.

She had been living at her parental home in Dhaniakhali in the district for the past six years following a marital dispute. She had been under visible mental stress for the past few days, they said.

Dhaniakhali Trinamool Congress MLA Asima Patra accused the BJP of creating fear among people through misleading statements about NRC and detention camps.

''When BJP leaders talk about sending people to detention camps, it spreads panic across Bengal. A similar case occurred in Dankuni a few days ago,'' Patra said, adding, ''BJP is playing with people's lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

 India
2
Cong distances itself from Tharoor's remarks on Advani

Cong distances itself from Tharoor's remarks on Advani

 India
3
Iraq's displaced Yazidis, security forces cast ballots in early voting in parliament election

Iraq's displaced Yazidis, security forces cast ballots in early voting in pa...

 Global
4
Kerala: BJP fields ex-DGP R Sreelekha, former athlete Padmini Thomas for civic polls

Kerala: BJP fields ex-DGP R Sreelekha, former athlete Padmini Thomas for civ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025