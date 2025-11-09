INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar polls: Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Sunday said that the party estimates that the INDIA bloc may win 72 of the 121 seats it contested in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on November 6.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that Congress may also have ''entered the double-digit mark'' in the first phase itself.

The Congress leader claimed that ministers in the NDA government ''have sensed their defeat'' and are trying to ''destroy traces of their corruption''.

''At least one deputy CM and several other ministers have already decided to vacate their official residences and are destroying files of corruption,'' Khera alleged.

''Don't be shocked if you see a fire breaking out in any government office,'' he told reporters.

On RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide one government job per household, if voted to power, Khera said, ''One who can provide 5 lakh jobs in 17 months, can also fulfil this promise. He is a young leader and has a long road to travel. He will not deceive people.'' He was referring to Yadav's claim that he, as the then deputy CM, was instrumental in providing five lakh jobs during the 17-month Mahagathbandhan government, of which Nitish Kumar was then a part.

Attacking the NDA, he alleged, without naming anyone, that efforts were being made to steal votes, and a ''thief is roaming the state''.

''Bihar's people are ready to chase them out of power,'' he added.

Khera said that the ensuing elections will ''not only set the trajectory of Bihar but also define the outline of political discourse in the country.'' ''On one hand, we have a leader who uses words like 'katta' (country-made pistol) and 'kanpatti' (temple of head) in his rally speeches, and on the other, there are promises of a government job in each household, reduced cost of LPG cylinders, and 200 units of free electricity, among other things,'' the Congress leader added.

