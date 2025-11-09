Left Menu

JMM will win Ghatsila bypoll, first election after party supremo Sibu Soren's death: Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM president Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will win the Ghatsila assembly bypoll, the first political contest after the death of party supremo Sibu Soren, popularly known as Disom Guru or Guruji.Addressing a press conference on the concluding day of campaigning, Soren said, Yes, it is true that we are contesting the first political battle following the death of Guruji in August.

PTI | Ghatsila | Updated: 09-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:13 IST
JMM will win Ghatsila bypoll, first election after party supremo Sibu Soren's death: Jharkhand CM
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM president Hemant Soren on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will win the Ghatsila assembly bypoll, the first political contest after the death of party supremo Sibu Soren, popularly known as Disom Guru or Guruji.

Addressing a press conference on the concluding day of campaigning, Soren said, ''Yes, it is true that we are contesting the first political battle following the death of Guruji in August. Our Ghatsila party workers will take charge and ensure the victory of party candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.'' The bypoll was necescitated following the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. Ramdas Soren had defeated BJP candidate Babulal Soren in the 2024 assembly poll. Babulal Soren is the son of BJP MLA and former Chief Minister Champai Soren.

On leading the campaign personally, CM Soren said party workers had assured him they could manage the election. ''However, being a party leader, I too have some responsibility towards the party,'' he said, adding that the Guruji had developed and trained leaders across the state to carry forward the party in the interest of Jharkhand and its people.

The CM expressed confidence that the polling will be transparent and impartial.

''I have directed party leaders and coalition partners to leave Ghatsila immediately after campaigning ended. We tried to reach out to each village, panchayat and household to convince our stand,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, CM Soren and his MLA wife Kalpana participated in separate roadshows in support of JMM candidate Somesh Soren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025