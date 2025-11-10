Battling the 'Gas Chamber': Swati Maliwal's Fight Against Delhi's Air Pollution

In a determined effort to combat Delhi's severe air pollution problem, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Swati Maliwal has announced plans to raise the issue in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. She is calling for expert opinions and citizen input on tackling the crisis.

Addressing the public through a video on social media platform X, Maliwal, the former head of the Delhi Commission for Women, expressed her concern about the hazardous air quality, likening it to smoking dozens of cigarettes daily. The MP described the pervasive pollution as a 'gas chamber' affecting the entire region of north India.

As part of her action plan, Maliwal aims to deploy part of her Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds towards environmental initiatives. This includes the installation of air purifiers in government-run old age homes and the acquisition of road sweeping machines to mitigate dust pollution. Her proactive approach comes amid persistent smog and deteriorating air quality in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)