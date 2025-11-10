Left Menu

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces new charges for allegedly ordering drone flights over North Korea to justify his martial law declaration. The charges have fueled a major political crisis in South Korea, with ongoing investigations revealing plots to provoke tensions with North Korea.

  • South Korea

Ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is embroiled in fresh legal turmoil as prosecutors charged him with ordering drone flights over North Korea, purportedly to escalate tensions and rationalize his subsequent declaration of martial law.

Yoon's imposition of martial law on December 3, 2024, encapsulated a dramatic political crisis in South Korean history, leading to his impeachment and eventual imprisonment. His successor, President Lee Jae Myung, sanctioned independent probes into Yoon's activities, which reveal alarming plots to trigger North Korean aggression.

Recently, South Korean officials faced indictment for these airborne operations, allegedly designed to compromise military interests and possibly provoke conflict. The gravity of Yoon's charges, including rebellion, underscores a tumultuous period in South Korea's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

