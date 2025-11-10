President Droupadi Murmu Poised for Historic Odisha Assembly Address

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to make a landmark address at the Odisha Assembly's upcoming winter session, according to Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

This would be President Murmu's first address to the Assembly since her presidency, underscoring her deep connection to the state where she once served as a member and minister.

In preparation for the potential visit, the Assembly has initiated renovations. The session is anticipated to begin on November 27.

