Left Menu

Former Cricket Star Azharuddin Steps into Telangana's Political Arena

Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has been appointed as the Minister of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises in Telangana. His induction into Revanth Reddy's Cabinet marks his notable shift from a celebrated cricket career to an influential political role. Azharuddin expressed gratitude towards voters and political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:31 IST
Former Cricket Star Azharuddin Steps into Telangana's Political Arena
  • Country:
  • India

Mohammad Azharuddin, a former cricketer, has transitioned into politics, taking on a significant role in Telangana's government. On Monday, he officially began his duties as the Minister of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises at the Secretariat.

Azharuddin was welcomed into the role by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers and Congress leaders. He expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the opportunity to join the Cabinet.

The former cricketer also thanked his supporters, highlighting his election as a Lok Sabha member from Moradabad in 2009. Although he faced setbacks in subsequent elections, Azharuddin acknowledged the support he received throughout his political journey.

TRENDING

1
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States
3
CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025