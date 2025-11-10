Former Cricket Star Azharuddin Steps into Telangana's Political Arena

Mohammad Azharuddin, a former cricketer, has transitioned into politics, taking on a significant role in Telangana's government. On Monday, he officially began his duties as the Minister of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises at the Secretariat.

Azharuddin was welcomed into the role by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers and Congress leaders. He expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the opportunity to join the Cabinet.

The former cricketer also thanked his supporters, highlighting his election as a Lok Sabha member from Moradabad in 2009. Although he faced setbacks in subsequent elections, Azharuddin acknowledged the support he received throughout his political journey.