Former Cricket Star Azharuddin Steps into Telangana's Political Arena
Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin has been appointed as the Minister of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises in Telangana. His induction into Revanth Reddy's Cabinet marks his notable shift from a celebrated cricket career to an influential political role. Azharuddin expressed gratitude towards voters and political leaders.
Mohammad Azharuddin, a former cricketer, has transitioned into politics, taking on a significant role in Telangana's government. On Monday, he officially began his duties as the Minister of Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises at the Secretariat.
Azharuddin was welcomed into the role by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers and Congress leaders. He expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the opportunity to join the Cabinet.
The former cricketer also thanked his supporters, highlighting his election as a Lok Sabha member from Moradabad in 2009. Although he faced setbacks in subsequent elections, Azharuddin acknowledged the support he received throughout his political journey.
