Vladimir Putin's Anticipated Visit to India: Diplomatic Ties on the Horizon

The Kremlin announced preparations for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India by year's end, marking his first trip since December 2021. While details of potential agreements remain undisclosed, the visit highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement, particularly concerning India's significant purchase of Russian oil amid international tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:41 IST
The Kremlin confirmed on Monday it is making active preparations for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India before the year's end, signaling a potentially significant diplomatic engagement.

Putin's upcoming trip in December marks his first visit to India since December 2021, prior to the commencement of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in Moscow that detailed arrangements for this visit are underway.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for India to halt Russian oil imports, the details of any agreements to be finalized during Putin's visit remain undisclosed. Russia remains a leading oil supplier for India.

