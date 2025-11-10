Vladimir Putin's Anticipated Visit to India: Diplomatic Ties on the Horizon

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday it is making active preparations for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India before the year's end, signaling a potentially significant diplomatic engagement.

Putin's upcoming trip in December marks his first visit to India since December 2021, prior to the commencement of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in Moscow that detailed arrangements for this visit are underway.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for India to halt Russian oil imports, the details of any agreements to be finalized during Putin's visit remain undisclosed. Russia remains a leading oil supplier for India.

