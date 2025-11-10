OBC Unity: A Call to Preserve Reservation Rights

Prakash Ambedkar, chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, urged Other Backward Classes (OBC) to unite against parties opposing their reservation rights. He criticized the recent government move in Maharashtra, which could weaken OBC reservations, warning it might dilute their representation.

Ambedkar directed his criticism toward Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for a government resolution issued after demonstrations by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. The resolution, he argued, threatens the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas, potentially infringing on OBC quota benefits.

In a rally concluding a protest by the Sakal OBC and Nomadic Tribes Federation, Ambedkar stressed the importance of OBCs independently participating in the upcoming local body elections to avoid becoming pawns and to preserve their identity and representation.

