OBC Unity: A Call to Preserve Reservation Rights

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar urges OBC unity against anti-reservation parties, criticizing Maharashtra's government for potentially diluting OBC reservations by issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas. He calls for independent OBC candidates in elections to retain political influence and protect their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST
Prakash Ambedkar, chief of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, urged Other Backward Classes (OBC) to unite against parties opposing their reservation rights. He criticized the recent government move in Maharashtra, which could weaken OBC reservations, warning it might dilute their representation.

Ambedkar directed his criticism toward Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, for a government resolution issued after demonstrations by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange. The resolution, he argued, threatens the issuance of Kunbi certificates to Marathas, potentially infringing on OBC quota benefits.

In a rally concluding a protest by the Sakal OBC and Nomadic Tribes Federation, Ambedkar stressed the importance of OBCs independently participating in the upcoming local body elections to avoid becoming pawns and to preserve their identity and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

