Kunbi Certificates Issued Post-Maratha Agitation

Following an agitation led by Manoj Jarange, only 98 applicants from the Marathwada region have received OBC certificates. Despite 595 applications since September, the issuance was limited. The Maharashtra government agreed to issue 'Kunbi' caste certificates to those recognized in the old Hyderabad Gazette.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Only 98 applicants from the Marathwada region have been granted Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates following a recent agitation led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, according to a government official.

In total, 595 applications were submitted since September 2, but merely 98 applicants succeeded in obtaining OBC certification, stated Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar.

Jarange's demand for the inclusion of eligible Marathas in the OBC category prompted the Maharashtra government to issue 'Kunbi' caste certificates to individuals whose families were identified as Kunbi or Kunbi-Maratha in the historical Hyderabad Gazette.

(With inputs from agencies.)

