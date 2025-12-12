Kunbi Certificates Issued Post-Maratha Agitation

Only 98 applicants from the Marathwada region have been granted Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates following a recent agitation led by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, according to a government official.

In total, 595 applications were submitted since September 2, but merely 98 applicants succeeded in obtaining OBC certification, stated Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar.

Jarange's demand for the inclusion of eligible Marathas in the OBC category prompted the Maharashtra government to issue 'Kunbi' caste certificates to individuals whose families were identified as Kunbi or Kunbi-Maratha in the historical Hyderabad Gazette.

