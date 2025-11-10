Mufti Criticizes NC Government for Unfulfilled Promises in J-K

On Monday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti leveled sharp criticism against the National Conference government, pointing out its failure to deliver on its electoral promises in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite enjoying a significant mandate from last year's Assembly elections, Mufti claimed the government has shown no tangible achievements in governance or development.

Accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of neglect, she highlighted his failure to address critical issues such as electricity, ration, and employment promises. Furthermore, she alleged that Abdullah and his administration have focused more on targeting PDP in their speeches rather than showcasing their administrative accomplishments.

Mufti's critique extended to electoral misconduct in Budgam, where she accused the NC government of resource misuse ahead of bypolls. Additionally, she criticized the alleged land encroachments and the dismissal of government employees, challenging Abdullah to address these issues openly.

