Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

Chirag Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote theft' against the BJP and Election Commission. Paswan accuses Gandhi of attempting to create chaos due to repeated electoral losses faced by his party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:08 IST
Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, has launched a severe critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Paswan rebuked Gandhi over allegations of 'vote theft', targeting the BJP and Election Commission, suggesting Gandhi's claims are an effort to incite chaos following the party's continual electoral setbacks.

In an interview with ANI, Paswan accused Gandhi of turning to rhetoric and scapegoating amid electoral failures. He criticized Gandhi's outreach to Gen Z, claiming it hasn't influenced the electorate in the Bihar assembly elections, and warned of the potential consequences if Gandhi's words provoke unrest among the youth.

Reflecting on past controversies, Paswan referenced earlier criticisms of the Congress-led UPA government by the Supreme Court. He advised Gandhi to pursue complaints with the Election Commission or through judicial avenues rather than engaging in media spectacles. Regarding Gandhi's comments on military demographics, Paswan condemned any suggestion of division along caste or religious lines, emphasizing the unity and integrity of the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

 United States
2
Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

 United Kingdom
3
Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Interest Probe

Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Intere...

 India
4
India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025