Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims
Chirag Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 'vote theft' against the BJP and Election Commission. Paswan accuses Gandhi of attempting to create chaos due to repeated electoral losses faced by his party.
Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union Minister, has launched a severe critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Paswan rebuked Gandhi over allegations of 'vote theft', targeting the BJP and Election Commission, suggesting Gandhi's claims are an effort to incite chaos following the party's continual electoral setbacks.
In an interview with ANI, Paswan accused Gandhi of turning to rhetoric and scapegoating amid electoral failures. He criticized Gandhi's outreach to Gen Z, claiming it hasn't influenced the electorate in the Bihar assembly elections, and warned of the potential consequences if Gandhi's words provoke unrest among the youth.
Reflecting on past controversies, Paswan referenced earlier criticisms of the Congress-led UPA government by the Supreme Court. He advised Gandhi to pursue complaints with the Election Commission or through judicial avenues rather than engaging in media spectacles. Regarding Gandhi's comments on military demographics, Paswan condemned any suggestion of division along caste or religious lines, emphasizing the unity and integrity of the armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
