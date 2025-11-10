U.S. and Israel Collaborate on Gaza Policy
Israel and the Trump administration are collaborating on decisions regarding Gaza policies. Discussions between Jared Kushner and Benjamin Netanyahu center on disarming Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza, and excluding Hamas from any role in Gaza's future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:20 IST
Decisions on Israel's Gaza policies involve collaboration with the Trump administration, according to an Israeli government spokesperson on Monday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss strategies to disarm Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, and prevent Hamas from participating in Gaza governance.
The focus is on strengthening security while ensuring Hamas has no influence in Gaza's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Efforts Intensify for Trapped Hamas Fighters
Decisions Loom Over Hamas: US-Israel Negotiations Intensify
Lebanon's Army Faces Pressure: A Tug-of-War Over Hezbollah's Disarmament
Red Cross receives body of hostage in Gaza that Hamas claims is Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin
Gaza health officials say over 69,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel-Hamas war so far