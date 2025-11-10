U.S. and Israel Collaborate on Gaza Policy

Decisions on Israel's Gaza policies involve collaboration with the Trump administration, according to an Israeli government spokesperson on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss strategies to disarm Hamas, demilitarize Gaza, and prevent Hamas from participating in Gaza governance.

The focus is on strengthening security while ensuring Hamas has no influence in Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)