Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrike and Hamas Retaliation

The Israeli military launched an airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday, reportedly targeting a senior Hamas militant. This retaliation followed earlier gunfire directed at Israeli troops by Hamas fighters, resulting in at least two Palestinian casualties, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Israeli officials stated the militant targeted had orchestrated attacks on its forces, although no casualty reports for its troops were provided. In a separate incident in Rafah, an Israeli-backed Palestinian militia claimed to have killed two Hamas members, signaling rising tensions.

Despite the October ceasefire, violence continues in spurts, with both sides alleging violations. This unrest continues amidst a slow-moving U.S. plan for Gaza, with no foreseeable Israeli withdrawals and persistent civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)