Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Lives Lost in Devastating Explosion
An explosion near Red Fort in Delhi resulted in the tragic loss of at least eight lives and injured 24 others. Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, expressed condolences and wished a swift recovery for the injured. Several vehicles were destroyed in the incident.
- Country:
- India
An explosion of high intensity rocked Delhi on Monday evening, as a car parked near the Red Fort metro station was torn apart. The blast claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 24 more injured, according to local officials.
Echoing national shock, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. 'Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones,' Patnaik voiced in a social media post.
The explosion not only took lives but also destroyed several vehicles, compounding the chaos and despair in the nation's capital. As authorities investigate the cause, the country mourns the victims and braces for the impact of yet another tragic event.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Delhi: Car Explosion Near Historic Red Fort Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: High-Intensity Blast Claims Lives
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Eight Perish in Delhi Blast
Tragedy Strikes: Blast Near Red Fort Claims Lives and Leaves Delhi in Shock
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro: Casualties and Chaos Unfold