Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: Lives Lost in Devastating Explosion

An explosion of high intensity rocked Delhi on Monday evening, as a car parked near the Red Fort metro station was torn apart. The blast claimed the lives of at least eight individuals and left 24 more injured, according to local officials.

Echoing national shock, Odisha's Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, conveyed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. 'Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones,' Patnaik voiced in a social media post.

The explosion not only took lives but also destroyed several vehicles, compounding the chaos and despair in the nation's capital. As authorities investigate the cause, the country mourns the victims and braces for the impact of yet another tragic event.