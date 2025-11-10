Maharashtra Leaders Mourn Red Fort Blast Casualties

Opposition leaders from Maharashtra have expressed profound sorrow following a tragic explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and the destruction of several vehicles.

Leading voices, including Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, voiced their condolences. Sule, visibly shaken, remarked on the tragic loss of life, offering her thoughts and prayers to the affected families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured.

Similarly, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray described the event as 'truly shocking' and expressed his prayers for the quick recovery of the injured, alongside empathy for the families of those deceased. The blast, a high-intensity event, has left officials and citizens alike rattled.

