Chaos in Maiduguri: Explosions Rock the City Center
A series of explosions were reported in Maiduguri, Nigeria, with blasts occurring near a post office, local market, and hospital. Security sources confirmed the attacks while authorities withheld immediate comments. The Nigerian military reported repelling insurgent attacks earlier in the day on the city's outskirts.
On Monday, the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria was shaken by a series of explosions. The blasts were reported near important city landmarks such as a post office, local market, and a hospital, causing widespread alarm among residents.
Security sources and eyewitnesses described hearing at least three explosions in key areas of the city, including the neighborhood of Kaleri. The cause of these explosions remains unclear as security forces are yet to release detailed statements.
Earlier in the day, the Nigerian military announced that it had successfully thwarted planned attacks by suspected Islamist insurgents on the periphery of Maiduguri, highlighting the ongoing unrest in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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