Chaos in Maiduguri: Explosions Rock the City Center

On Monday, the city of Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria was shaken by a series of explosions. The blasts were reported near important city landmarks such as a post office, local market, and a hospital, causing widespread alarm among residents.

Security sources and eyewitnesses described hearing at least three explosions in key areas of the city, including the neighborhood of Kaleri. The cause of these explosions remains unclear as security forces are yet to release detailed statements.

Earlier in the day, the Nigerian military announced that it had successfully thwarted planned attacks by suspected Islamist insurgents on the periphery of Maiduguri, highlighting the ongoing unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)