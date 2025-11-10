Hannibal Gaddafi Freed After Decade-long Detention in Lebanon

Hannibal Gaddafi, the youngest son of Libya's late leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been released after spending nearly a decade in detention in Lebanon. Gaddafi, who was held without trial, faced accusations related to the disappearance of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric. His detainment has drawn widespread condemnation from human rights organizations.

Lebanese authorities detained Gaddafi in 2015 and linked him to the 1978 disappearance of Imam Musa al-Sadr, a case that has fueled tensions between Libya and Lebanon for decades. However, Gaddafi was a toddler when the incident occurred and never held a senior political position in Libya.

The prolonged incarceration led Gaddafi to stage a hunger strike earlier this year, which exacerbated health concerns and prompted hospitalization. In September, the Lebanese judiciary reduced his bail to approximately $900,000 from an initial $11 million and lifted a travel ban. The Libyan Government of National Unity has shown gratitude toward Lebanese officials, expressing hope for improved diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)