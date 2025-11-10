Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court Reaffirms Same-Sex Marriage Rights, Rejects Appeal by Kim Davis

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by Kim Davis, a former Kentucky official who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after the landmark 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision. This ruling reaffirms the constitutional right to same-sex marriage established nearly a decade ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:29 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by Kim Davis, a former Kentucky county clerk, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples following the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. This marks a continuation of legal acknowledgment for same-sex marriage rights.

Davis, citing her religious beliefs as an Apostolic Christian, argued that her actions were protected under the First Amendment. However, lower courts dismissed her claims, ordering Davis to pay over $360,000 in damages and legal fees for infringing upon the constitutional rights of same-sex couples.

The decision is seen as a triumph for LGBT rights, reinforcing the landmark Obergefell case that upheld the right to marry for same-sex couples. The Supreme Court's decision is a significant setback for conservatives seeking to overturn Obergefell, despite ongoing efforts by groups like Liberty Counsel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

