Left Menu

Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

Craig Tiley, previously the head of Tennis Australia, has been appointed as the new CEO of the United States Tennis Association, succeeding Lew Sherr. Tiley is known for transforming the Australian Open and is tasked with growing U.S. tennis participation to 35 million players by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:56 IST
Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

Craig Tiley, the former head of Tennis Australia, is set to take the helm as the CEO of the United States Tennis Association (USTA). He follows Lew Sherr, who left the role to join Major League Baseball's New York Mets.

Tiley, recognized for his transformative leadership at the Australian Open, aims to replicate similar success in the U.S. His tenure in Melbourne saw record-breaking attendance and revenue, largely through innovative changes and expanding the tournament's format.

As Tiley steps into his new position, he faces considerable challenges. He aims to unite tennis authorities to create a better product and increase player earnings, aligning with his goal of enhancing the sport both in the U.S. and globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

Legal Battle Intensifies Over Deportation Policy for Immigrant Children

 United States
2
I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for long been nurturing India-Israel friendship: Modi.

I look forward to interacting with members of Indian diaspora who have for l...

 India
3
I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between the two nations, set new goals for strategic partnership: Modi.

I am confident my visit to Israel will further consolidate the bond between ...

 India
4
Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026