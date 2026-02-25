Craig Tiley Appointed USTA CEO as Global Tennis Faces New Challenges
Craig Tiley, previously the head of Tennis Australia, has been appointed as the new CEO of the United States Tennis Association, succeeding Lew Sherr. Tiley is known for transforming the Australian Open and is tasked with growing U.S. tennis participation to 35 million players by 2035.
Craig Tiley, the former head of Tennis Australia, is set to take the helm as the CEO of the United States Tennis Association (USTA). He follows Lew Sherr, who left the role to join Major League Baseball's New York Mets.
Tiley, recognized for his transformative leadership at the Australian Open, aims to replicate similar success in the U.S. His tenure in Melbourne saw record-breaking attendance and revenue, largely through innovative changes and expanding the tournament's format.
As Tiley steps into his new position, he faces considerable challenges. He aims to unite tennis authorities to create a better product and increase player earnings, aligning with his goal of enhancing the sport both in the U.S. and globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
