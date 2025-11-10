Key Contests and Security Tightened Ahead of Bihar's Crucial Second Polling Phase

As the second phase of Bihar assembly elections looms, all eyes are on the fate of 1,302 candidates, including significant figures from both ruling and opposition coalitions. The state's first phase set a new benchmark with a record 65.08% voter turnout, an outcome all parties, including Jan Suraaj, are spinning to their advantage.

With 3.70 crore voters eligible across 122 constituencies, political leaders are on a fervent campaign trail. This phase's polling follows closely behind a tragic blast in Delhi, which claimed eight lives, prompting Bihar's security forces to heighten vigilance at border areas. Director General of Police Vinay Kumar has assured the electorate of safe and secure voting conditions.

Highlighting the significance of this round, 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet are in the fray, facing challenges from key opposition and new entrants like Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj. Security measures are stringent, reflecting the political and environmental tension across critical constituencies, as the NDA seeks to maintain power and the Mahagathbandhan eyes a comeback.

