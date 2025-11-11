Bihar's Second Phase: A Call to Break Voting Records

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the electorate in Bihar to participate enthusiastically in the second and final phase of assembly elections, encouraging voters to set a new benchmark for voter turnout. His call to action particularly focused on first-time voters, emphasizing the importance of civic participation.

Tuesday marked the beginning of polling for 122 constituencies in Bihar, a critical component of high-stakes assembly elections. Security measures were robust to ensure smooth electoral proceedings, reflecting the significant political weight of the event.

The initial phase witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of over 65%, highlighting heightened public interest. With 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from Nitish Kumar's government, vying for seats, the electoral outcome set for release on November 14 remains eagerly anticipated.