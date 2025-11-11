Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Kharge Calls for Economic Model Over Change and Justice

As Bihar enters the second phase of its elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls for a model centered on economic development, social justice, and equality. Kharge criticized the current government for opportunism and corruption, advocating for voter participation in the birthplace of democracy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Polling for the second phase of the Bihar elections is underway, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasizing the need for a government committed to economic development, social justice, and equality. Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, accusing it of fostering a long-standing regime marked by opportunism and corruption, detrimental to the poor and underprivileged.

Kharge urged Bihar's electorate to embrace change, encouraging a high turnout for the vote. 'The birthplace of democracy,' he declared, 'is eager for transformation; your participation is crucial.' He extended a special invitation to young, first-time voters to partake in this electoral 'festival of change.'

Addressing the broader context of justice, Kharge remarked that it's time to deliver for Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, economically weaker sections, and minority communities. He envisioned a future where youth secure employment, women gain protection, and farmers receive their due rights, heralding a new era of public welfare. Meanwhile, voting for additional assembly by-elections across six states and a union territory is also in progress, with officials urging mass voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

