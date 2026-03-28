Kerala Pushes for 100% Voter Turnout in Elections

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the importance of achieving full voter participation during elections. Speaking at an event, he urged the State Election Commission to serve as a model for others across India.

During the event, Arlekar unveiled a comprehensive report by the SEC on the upcoming 2025 local body polls and the 2026 Election Commission Yearbook. Additionally, he released a compilation of key High Court judgments pertaining to local elections.

The Governor also recognized the innovation of two engineering students who developed EVM Track software, offering them certificates of appreciation. SEC Commissioner A Shahjahan and other officials were present at the Lok Bhavan ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)