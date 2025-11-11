Delhi's Air Quality Plummets: Stage III Restrictions Imposed

Amidst rapidly declining air quality in India's capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. This decisive move follows the categorization of Delhi's air quality as 'Severe.'

The alarming hike in the Air Quality Index, which leaped from 362 on Monday to 425 by Tuesday morning, prompted these actions. Contributing factors include calm winds and unfavorable weather conditions that have exacerbated pollution levels. Consequently, various stringent measures will now be enforced to curb air pollution.

The latest GRAP Stage III restrictions entail a halt on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads and airports. Industries reliant on unapproved fuels have been ordered to cease operations, while local agencies are directed to enhance street cleaning and implement dust suppression strategies. These measures aim to prevent further degradation of air quality.