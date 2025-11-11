Left Menu

Delhi's Air Quality Plummets: Stage III Restrictions Imposed

In response to deteriorating air quality, Delhi's CAQM enforced Stage III GRAP curbs as the AQI soared to 'Severe' levels. With pollution surging past 400, restrictions now include a ban on construction activities and the suspension of unapproved fuel industries to prevent further environmental decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:23 IST
Vehicles commute in dense smog as the AQI remains in the 'severe' category. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rapidly declining air quality in India's capital, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region. This decisive move follows the categorization of Delhi's air quality as 'Severe.'

The alarming hike in the Air Quality Index, which leaped from 362 on Monday to 425 by Tuesday morning, prompted these actions. Contributing factors include calm winds and unfavorable weather conditions that have exacerbated pollution levels. Consequently, various stringent measures will now be enforced to curb air pollution.

The latest GRAP Stage III restrictions entail a halt on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects such as roads and airports. Industries reliant on unapproved fuels have been ordered to cease operations, while local agencies are directed to enhance street cleaning and implement dust suppression strategies. These measures aim to prevent further degradation of air quality.

