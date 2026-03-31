FAA Imposes New Safety Restrictions at San Francisco Airport

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday the imposition of new safety measures at San Francisco International Airport, leading to significant flight delays. The measures are prompted by the airport's runway repaving project and a ban on side-by-side landings on its parallel east-west runways in clear weather.

As part of the initiative, the FAA will reduce the maximum number of hourly flights from 54 to 36. The project's completion will leave the two north-south runways out of service for about six months. Consequently, the airport predicts up to 25% of arriving flights will face delays of at least 30 minutes.

United Airlines, which comprises around half of the airport's passenger traffic, warns travelers of potential delays due to the construction. The FAA cited safety concerns following incidents like the January 2025 mid-air collision, emphasizing increased regulatory oversight to enhance aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)