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FAA Imposes New Safety Restrictions at San Francisco Airport

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is implementing new safety measures at San Francisco International Airport that will limit some landings and result in significant delays. The changes stem from a runway repaving project and restrictions on side-by-side landings, reducing flight rates and affecting about 25% of incoming flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 23:45 IST
FAA Imposes New Safety Restrictions at San Francisco Airport
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The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday the imposition of new safety measures at San Francisco International Airport, leading to significant flight delays. The measures are prompted by the airport's runway repaving project and a ban on side-by-side landings on its parallel east-west runways in clear weather.

As part of the initiative, the FAA will reduce the maximum number of hourly flights from 54 to 36. The project's completion will leave the two north-south runways out of service for about six months. Consequently, the airport predicts up to 25% of arriving flights will face delays of at least 30 minutes.

United Airlines, which comprises around half of the airport's passenger traffic, warns travelers of potential delays due to the construction. The FAA cited safety concerns following incidents like the January 2025 mid-air collision, emphasizing increased regulatory oversight to enhance aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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