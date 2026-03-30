Iraqi Oil Exports Resume from Kirkuk
Iraq's state oil company, SOMO, has resumed oil exports from Kirkuk fields through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and via land routes. The company is also evaluating proposals from local and international shipping firms to manage oil transport through southern border crossings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:29 IST
Oil exports from Kirkuk fields have resumed, as announced by Iraq's state oil company, SOMO.
The oil is being transported via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and through land routes.
SOMO is currently reviewing offers from both local and global shipping companies for potential transport through southern border crossings.
(With inputs from agencies.)