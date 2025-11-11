Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Urges Bihar to Vote for Change

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, called on Bihar voters to exercise their franchise wisely in the ongoing assembly polls, emphasizing the need for change to combat corruption, unemployment, and forced migration. He stressed that the elections offer an opportunity for improved education and job creation.

Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, made a fervent appeal to Bihar's voters on Tuesday as the final phase of the assembly elections unfolded. He urged residents to exercise their voting rights judiciously.

Speaking to the press in the Kargahar assembly segment of Rohtas district, where he cast his vote, Kishor emphasized the critical nature of the elections. He warned that neglecting this opportunity could lead to another five years plagued by corruption, unemployment, and forced migration.

Kishor implored the electorate not to remain idle in their homes or linger in their neighborhoods. 'Venture out, reach your polling booths, and vote for change,' he urged, highlighting the chance to elect candidates committed to education and job creation.

