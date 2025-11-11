Justice Awaits: Unraveling the Delhi Blast Conspiracy

In a resolute address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged justice for the victims of the Delhi blast that claimed 12 lives and shattered peace. Speaking in Bhutan, he assured that those behind the 'horrifying' incident would face justice.

Following the explosion at a traffic junction near the Red Fort metro station, Modi emphasized his overnight efforts with investigation teams to uncover the conspiracy's roots. He conveyed solidarity with families affected by the attack.

This incident coincided with Modi's visit to Bhutan, where he is partaking in celebrations for the fourth king's 70th birthday. The investigation intensifies as authorities seek to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)