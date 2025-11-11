Left Menu

Chilly Start: Budgam By-elections Witness Sub-Zero Turnout

The bye-elections in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, recorded over 21 per cent voter turnout by 11 am amid freezing temperatures. The polling started early at 7 am with just 9.36 per cent turnout by 9 am. Last year's elections saw a significantly higher overall participation of 51.13 per cent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:28 IST
Amid bone-chilling temperatures, Budgam's assembly bye-elections in Jammu and Kashmir began with a modest voter turnout, recording over 21 per cent participation by 11 am on Tuesday. The harsh cold, with sub-zero temperatures at night, marked a challenging environment for voters.

Polling commenced at the break of dawn, precisely at 7 am. By 9 am, a mere 9.36 per cent of voters had cast their ballots, officials indicated. The early hours highlighted a stark contrast in voter enthusiasm compared to historical figures.

For context, last year's assembly election in Budgam had a more robust turnout rate of 51.13 per cent overall. The current low turnout raises questions about the impact of weather and other factors on voter engagement in this bye-election.

