Chilly Start: Budgam By-elections Witness Sub-Zero Turnout

Amid bone-chilling temperatures, Budgam's assembly bye-elections in Jammu and Kashmir began with a modest voter turnout, recording over 21 per cent participation by 11 am on Tuesday. The harsh cold, with sub-zero temperatures at night, marked a challenging environment for voters.

Polling commenced at the break of dawn, precisely at 7 am. By 9 am, a mere 9.36 per cent of voters had cast their ballots, officials indicated. The early hours highlighted a stark contrast in voter enthusiasm compared to historical figures.

For context, last year's assembly election in Budgam had a more robust turnout rate of 51.13 per cent overall. The current low turnout raises questions about the impact of weather and other factors on voter engagement in this bye-election.