Tarn Taran Bypoll: Political Stakes and Voter Turnout

The Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab, considered a crucial political event, registered a voter turnout of 36.62% by early afternoon on Tuesday. The poll, necessitated by the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal, is a test for Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other prominent leaders.

Leading candidates in the fray include Congress' Karanbir Singh Burj, AAP's seasoned player Harmeet Singh Sandhu, and BJP's Harjit Singh Sandhu, each representing significant stakes for their respective parties. SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa and Independent Mandeep Singh also add to the competitive mix.

With intense campaigning, the by-election's outcome is set to influence the political landscape in Punjab, as parties vie for control in a constituency with over 1.92 lakh eligible voters across 222 polling stations.