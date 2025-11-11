International Tensions Rise: Uncertainty Looms Over Nuclear Testing
The Kremlin has publicly stated that it has received no clarification from the United States regarding President Donald Trump's directive to restart nuclear weapons testing. Unclear if testing involves nuclear-capable missiles or explosive tests, Moscow is seeking clarification on this potentially alarming development.
International tensions are escalating as the Kremlin has revealed its concerns about a recent directive from President Donald Trump to resume nuclear weapons testing. Moscow's request for clarification from the United States remains unanswered.
The directive, issued last month, commands the U.S. military to initiate the testing process. However, it is ambiguous whether this pertains to flight-testing of nuclear-capable missiles or the resumption of tests involving nuclear detonations, which have not been conducted by either nation in over thirty years.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov informed reporters on Tuesday that Russia still awaits an explanation from Washington, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for international security.
