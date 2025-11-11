Left Menu

Switzerland Nears Historic U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

Switzerland is nearing an agreement with the United States to reduce tariffs on Swiss exports from 39% to 15%. The deal, expected to be finalized as early as this week, hinges on U.S. President Donald Trump's approval. The agreement could also happen early next week.

Zurich | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:12 IST
Switzerland Nears Historic U.S. Trade Tariff Deal
Switzerland is on the verge of securing a significant trade deal with the United States that promises to slash tariffs on Swiss exports from the current rate of 39% to 15%. Sources close to the matter provided this information to Reuters.

The agreement is anticipated to be finalized as early as Thursday or Friday this week, although it might also extend to early next week. The pivotal factor is receiving the green light from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose approval is essential for progressing the negotiations.

This anticipated deal not only marks a substantial shift in trade relations between Switzerland and the United States but also reflects broader efforts to foster international economic cooperation.

