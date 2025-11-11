Switzerland Nears Historic U.S. Trade Tariff Deal

Switzerland is on the verge of securing a significant trade deal with the United States that promises to slash tariffs on Swiss exports from the current rate of 39% to 15%. Sources close to the matter provided this information to Reuters.

The agreement is anticipated to be finalized as early as Thursday or Friday this week, although it might also extend to early next week. The pivotal factor is receiving the green light from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose approval is essential for progressing the negotiations.

This anticipated deal not only marks a substantial shift in trade relations between Switzerland and the United States but also reflects broader efforts to foster international economic cooperation.