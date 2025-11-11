Security Lapse Blamed for Deadly Red Fort Blast
Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of Janshakti Janta Dal, has criticized security measures following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 12. The blast occurred amid ongoing Bihar assembly polls, where Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad, is contesting from Mahua. Women are actively participating in the elections.
- Country:
- India
The chief of Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, has called out a 'major security lapse' following a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident resulted in 12 fatalities and many injuries, prompting demands for swift governmental action to identify and capture those responsible.
The high-intensity explosion targeted a slow-moving vehicle at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, leaving a scene of chaos. This tragic event unfolded in the midst of the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, garnering significant public and political attention.
Despite this turmoil, Yadav, the eldest son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, highlighted the robust participation of women in the assembly elections. He is presently campaigning for the Mahua assembly seat, with a strong emphasis on enhancing local governance and security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Files Complaint Against RJD for MCC Violation Amid Bihar Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Turnout Signals Desire for Change
Bihar Tightens Security Post-Delhi Blast Amid Assembly Elections
Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Confident of Victory Amid Rising Voter Turnout
BJP Confident in Development Ahead of Bihar Polls