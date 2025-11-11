Left Menu

Security Lapse Blamed for Deadly Red Fort Blast

Tej Pratap Yadav, chief of Janshakti Janta Dal, has criticized security measures following a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which killed 12. The blast occurred amid ongoing Bihar assembly polls, where Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad, is contesting from Mahua. Women are actively participating in the elections.

Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of Janshakti Janta Dal, Tej Pratap Yadav, has called out a 'major security lapse' following a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The incident resulted in 12 fatalities and many injuries, prompting demands for swift governmental action to identify and capture those responsible.

The high-intensity explosion targeted a slow-moving vehicle at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, leaving a scene of chaos. This tragic event unfolded in the midst of the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, garnering significant public and political attention.

Despite this turmoil, Yadav, the eldest son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, highlighted the robust participation of women in the assembly elections. He is presently campaigning for the Mahua assembly seat, with a strong emphasis on enhancing local governance and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

