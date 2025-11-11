Security Intensified: Government Reviews After Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted twin meetings on Tuesday to reassess the security landscape in the national capital following a deadly blast near the Red Fort, according to sources.

Shah led a morning meeting attended by top officials, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka.

Following expert presentations on the situation's gravity, he authorized the National Investigation Agency to probe the act of terror that killed 12 individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)