Security Intensified: Government Reviews After Red Fort Blast
Following a tragic blast near Red Fort, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, conducted two meetings to assess national security. Key officials, including intelligence and police chiefs, participated. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tasked with investigating the incident, deemed an act of terror claiming 12 lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted twin meetings on Tuesday to reassess the security landscape in the national capital following a deadly blast near the Red Fort, according to sources.
Shah led a morning meeting attended by top officials, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka.
Following expert presentations on the situation's gravity, he authorized the National Investigation Agency to probe the act of terror that killed 12 individuals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
