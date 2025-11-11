Left Menu

Iraq's Election Faces Boycotts, Apathy, and Tensions Amid Regional Upheaval

Iraq conducted a parliamentary election under tight security and a major political bloc's boycott. Initial voter turnout was low, influenced by the Sadrist Movement's boycott. The election occurs amid regional upheaval and U.S. pressure to limit Iran-aligned factions' influence in Iraq's politics.

Updated: 11-11-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:12 IST
Iraq's Election Faces Boycotts, Apathy, and Tensions Amid Regional Upheaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

On Tuesday, Iraqis cast their votes in a parliamentary election that involved stringent security measures and a notable boycott by the influential Sadrist Movement. With 8,703 polling stations open nationwide, early indicators showed low voter turnout, impacted by the Sadrist's abstention from the polls.

The election is occurring during significant regional changes, as conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran shape the backdrop. The U.S. continues to press Iraq to limit the sway of Iran-backed armed groups, with candidates from these factions actively participating in the election.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, now eyeing a second term, underscores the election's importance in reaffirming democratic principles amidst these challenges. Meanwhile, cities like Kirkuk witnessed pre-election tensions, and accusations of corruption and vote-buying add complexity to the unfolding political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

