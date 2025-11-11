Turkish Military Plane Crash Sparks International Search Efforts

In a recent incident, a Turkish military cargo plane has crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, as reported by Turkey's defense ministry. The aircraft, a C-130, was en route back to Turkey from Azerbaijan when the crash occurred.

Details regarding the number of crew members onboard remain ambiguous. The authorities are yet to confirm the specifics of the incident.

A coordinated search and rescue operation is ongoing, involving Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, alongside Turkey's defense teams, as efforts continue to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing aircraft and its crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)