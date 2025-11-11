Left Menu

Turkish Military Plane Crash Sparks International Search Efforts

A Turkish military cargo plane crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border. The aircraft, a C-130, was returning to Turkey from Azerbaijan. Details about the crew onboard are unclear. A coordinated search and rescue operation involving Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities is underway, according to Turkey's defense ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:33 IST
Turkish Military Plane Crash Sparks International Search Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent incident, a Turkish military cargo plane has crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border, as reported by Turkey's defense ministry. The aircraft, a C-130, was en route back to Turkey from Azerbaijan when the crash occurred.

Details regarding the number of crew members onboard remain ambiguous. The authorities are yet to confirm the specifics of the incident.

A coordinated search and rescue operation is ongoing, involving Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities, alongside Turkey's defense teams, as efforts continue to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing aircraft and its crew.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs 5 lakh for permanently disabled, Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured.

Red Fort blast: Delhi CM announces ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for deceased; Rs ...

 India
2
Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

Serbian Protesters Form Human Shield Against Luxury Redevelopment

 Serbia
3
Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

Proteas Power Up: South Africa's Spin Strategy Amidst India Test

 India
4
Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

Red Fort Explosion: Ripple Effects Felt Across Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025