NDA's Predicted Triumph: Exit Polls Point to Bihar Victory

Exit polls on Tuesday suggested a sweeping victory for the NDA in Bihar, as it appears set to outstrip the Mahagathbandhan. The election also marked the debut of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which has shown a lackluster performance according to projections.

Conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, the polls culminated in predictions from various agencies. For instance, Matrize Exit Poll projected NDA gaining 147-167 seats while Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160. These results emphasize the dominance of the NDA coalition over their rivals.

The elections, drawing a record 67.14% voter turnout, are seen as a referendum on the long-standing leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The opposition INDIA bloc seeks to challenge this dominance with Tejashwi Yadav as its proposed chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)