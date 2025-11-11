NDA's Predicted Triumph: Exit Polls Point to Bihar Victory
Exit polls forecast a significant victory for the NDA in Bihar, with the Mahagathbandhan trailing behind. Smaller parties like Jan Suraaj showed an underwhelming performance. Various pollsters indicate the NDA will secure between 130 to 167 seats, crossing the majority mark in a high-turnout election.
Exit polls on Tuesday suggested a sweeping victory for the NDA in Bihar, as it appears set to outstrip the Mahagathbandhan. The election also marked the debut of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, which has shown a lackluster performance according to projections.
Conducted in two phases on November 6 and 11, the polls culminated in predictions from various agencies. For instance, Matrize Exit Poll projected NDA gaining 147-167 seats while Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160. These results emphasize the dominance of the NDA coalition over their rivals.
The elections, drawing a record 67.14% voter turnout, are seen as a referendum on the long-standing leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The opposition INDIA bloc seeks to challenge this dominance with Tejashwi Yadav as its proposed chief minister.
