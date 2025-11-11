Vande Mataram Debate Ignites in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified the debate over India's national song, 'Vande Mataram', insisting those who oppose it are inherently opposing 'Mother India'. He reiterated that the song is devoid of religious affiliations and represents a symbol of national unity.

Adityanath voiced his views during the launch of the 'National Unity Yatra' in Barabanki, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. During the event, he inaugurated and laid foundational stones for 254 development projects valued at Rs 1,734 crore.

The Chief Minister emphasized that regardless of religion, caste, or creed, the nation should be of utmost priority. He announced plans to make singing 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in schools, sparking a rekindling of the debate initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)