Bihar Assembly Elections: Record Turnout Signals Public Sentiment

Bihar witnessed a remarkable voter turnout during its assembly elections, with provisional figures indicating a 68.79% participation in the closing phase. This election serves as a critical examination for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's long-standing tenure.

In the first voting phase on November 6, 65.08% of the electorate cast their votes. Overall, the combined turnout for both phases reached 66.90%, an increase of 9.6% compared to the last assembly elections, according to Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.

The election concluded with polling taking place across 45,399 stations, supported by extensive security arrangements. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, as the state awaits the final outcome.

