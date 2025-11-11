Bihar Assembly Elections: Record Turnout Signals Public Sentiment
Bihar's assembly elections saw a record turnout, with 68.79% registered in the second phase. This election is a significant test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Provisional results show both phases' turnout was 66.90%, exceeding the previous elections by 9.6%. The concluding vote count is awaited on November 14.
- Country:
- India
Bihar witnessed a remarkable voter turnout during its assembly elections, with provisional figures indicating a 68.79% participation in the closing phase. This election serves as a critical examination for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's long-standing tenure.
In the first voting phase on November 6, 65.08% of the electorate cast their votes. Overall, the combined turnout for both phases reached 66.90%, an increase of 9.6% compared to the last assembly elections, according to Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.
The election concluded with polling taking place across 45,399 stations, supported by extensive security arrangements. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14, as the state awaits the final outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram Chief Minister Faces ECI Reprimand Over MCC Violation
Chief Minister's Commitment to Transparency in Public Grievance Redressal
No Confusion: Nitish Kumar is NDA's Chief Ministerial Candidate, Asserts BJP
Political Turmoil Erupts in Nepal's Madhesh Province as Chief Minister's Office Vandalized
Sikkim Chief Minister Honors 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'