Intense Battle in Nuapada By-Election: Political Prestige on the Line

In a significant by-election in Odisha's Nuapada constituency, over 79% of voters cast their votes amid claims of electoral misconduct. Political leaders from BJP, BJD, and Congress were actively involved, with accusations of breaches in the model code of conduct. The outcome holds symbolic weight for key parties.

An intense electoral battle unfolded in Odisha's Nuapada constituency with a by-election witnessing over 79% voter turnout on Tuesday. The Chief Electoral Officer described the election as 'mostly peaceful,' despite the Maoist-threatened Sunabeda area.

The vote's significance lies not in altering the state's government but in its symbolic weight for the ruling BJP, opposition BJD, and Congress. It marks the first political contest since the BJP gained power last year. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD president Naveen Patnaik were notably active in the campaign.

Technological issues temporarily disrupted voting, but officials promptly addressed them. Allegations of model code violations by the BJP, including unauthorized campaigning and voter influence, were strongly countered by party leaders. The by-election was triggered by the passing of BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia, with 14 candidates vying for the seat.

