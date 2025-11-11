Intense Battle in Nuapada By-Election: Political Prestige on the Line

An intense electoral battle unfolded in Odisha's Nuapada constituency with a by-election witnessing over 79% voter turnout on Tuesday. The Chief Electoral Officer described the election as 'mostly peaceful,' despite the Maoist-threatened Sunabeda area.

The vote's significance lies not in altering the state's government but in its symbolic weight for the ruling BJP, opposition BJD, and Congress. It marks the first political contest since the BJP gained power last year. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJD president Naveen Patnaik were notably active in the campaign.

Technological issues temporarily disrupted voting, but officials promptly addressed them. Allegations of model code violations by the BJP, including unauthorized campaigning and voter influence, were strongly countered by party leaders. The by-election was triggered by the passing of BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia, with 14 candidates vying for the seat.

